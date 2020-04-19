U.S. Democrats close to deal with Republicans on new coronavirus response bill

U.S. Democrats close to deal with Republicans on new coronavirus response billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:11 IST
The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Sunday that he is close to reaching a deal with Republicans on a new coronavirus response bill. "We've made very good progress and I'm very hopeful we can come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning," Schumer said in an interview with CNN.
Minutes earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave a similar assessment on the progress of the bill, which would significantly expand the Small Business Administration's loan program for small businesses.
