Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:55 IST
Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Himachal

A man who had recovered from coronavirus was again found suffering from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. The man, a Tablighi Jamaat member, tested positive for the infection at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra on Saturday, within a week of his two reports coming out negative, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said the state Health Department was aware of reports of recurrence of the virus in some patients in some countries. So, it was already decided to re-conduct tests despite negative reports, he added. The man has once again been admitted to the the Tanda hospital, he said. From now onwards, the persons testing positive for COVID-19 will be retested after 14 days and if they test negative twice, they will be kept in a quarantine centre for the next 14 days for monitoring to increase their immunity, he added.

Residents of different places in Mandi district, the man along with two other Jamaatis, had been staying in a mosque of Nakroh village in Una's Amb tehsil, and all tested positive for the infection on April 2. They were admitted to the RPGMC on April 3.

As per the available information, they tested negative for the virus for the first time on April 10 and they were declared as cured as per protocol after they tested negative for the second time on April 12. Subsequently, they were discharged from the RPGMC and kept in an institutional quarantine at the Regional Health and Family Welfare Training Centre at Cheb in Kangra district.

With the man again testing positive for the infection, the total number of active cases in the hill state has increased to 23 out of the total 40 positive cases..

