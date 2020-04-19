Samples of 14 coronavirus suspects in Ghaziabad taken for testing

Samples of 14 coronavirus suspects in Ghaziabad taken for testingPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:21 IST
The health department here has taken samples of 14 people suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. Forty-two people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the district and 10 of them have recovered, leaving 32 active cases, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta told PTI.
He said 2,451 people had come to the district from abroad and 2,154 of them have completed 28-day quarantine period. The remaining 297 people who travelled abroad are under home isolation.
