Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samples of 14 coronavirus suspects in Ghaziabad taken for testing

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:21 IST
Samples of 14 coronavirus suspects in Ghaziabad taken for testing

The health department here has taken samples of 14 people suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. Forty-two people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the district and 10 of them have recovered, leaving 32 active cases, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta told PTI.

He said 2,451 people had come to the district from abroad and 2,154 of them have completed 28-day quarantine period. The remaining 297 people who travelled abroad are under home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra asks if physical retailers could be allowed to home-deliver non-essentials

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday asked if physical retailers could be allowed to do home deliveries of non-essentials after the governments move to ban&#160;e-commerce players from home delivery of the same items during the ...

97 positive cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar till date, 38 cured and discharged

Ninety-seven people have been tested positive for COVID-19 here till date, and out of them, 38 have been cured and discharged.As on today out of the cumulative 97 positive cases in the district, 38 are completely cured and discharged, said ...

GPCC urges Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open during lockdown

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC on Sunday requested Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open for the people to perform the rites without any difficulties during lockdown. In a statement GPCC spokesperson, Urfan Mulla said, The committe...

Italy PM calls for EU solidarity in support of coronabonds

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte has repeated calls for the European Union to issue common euro zone bonds to demonstrate the blocs solidarity in tackling the coronavirus crisis. Conte said in an interview to be published in Germanys S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020