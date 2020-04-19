Left Menu
Pune reports 57 new COVID-19 cases but no death

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:39 IST
No new death due to coronavirus infection was reported in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday but 57 new cases were detected, taking their total to 669, a Health official said. On Saturday, three deaths were reported from Pune, a coronavirus hotspot.

Giving the break-up, the official said, "So far 562 cases are reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 57 in neighbouring PCMC, and 50 in rural areas". Up to Saturday, the COVID-19 death toll stood at 51 in Pune district.

Meanwhile, 18 patients including two from state-run Sassoon Hospital in the city have been discharged after their repeat samples tested negative for coronavirus..

