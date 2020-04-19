Trump and Turkey's Erdogan agree cooperation against coronavirus -Turkish presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a phone call on Sunday to work together to counter the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey's presidency said.

The two leaders "agreed to continue their close cooperation against the threats that the coronavirus pandemic poses to public health and our economies," it said, without give details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.