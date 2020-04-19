Left Menu
Rajasthan reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 1,478

With 127 new COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan on Sunday, the tally of virus-infected people surged to 1,478 in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:33 IST
Rajasthan reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 1,478
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

With 127 new COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan on Sunday, the tally of virus-infected people surged to 1,478 in the state. "The number of COVID-19 cases surges to 1,478 in Rajasthan, with 127 fresh cases being reported today," said State Health Department.

The department said two more people have succumbed to the disease, taking the total death toll to 23 in the state. With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

