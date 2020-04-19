Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families of Indore's frontline COVID-19 warriors say they're afraid, yet proud

While the world continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare workers, who are battling it on the frontline, are risking their own lives day in and out to ensure that the scales remain tipped in the favour of mankind.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:34 IST
Families of Indore's frontline COVID-19 warriors say they're afraid, yet proud
Pravi Jadiya, daughter of Dr Praveen Jadiya, CMHO of Indore, Madhya Pradesh talking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

While the world continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare workers, who are battling it on the frontline, are risking their own lives day in and out to ensure that the scales remain tipped in the favour of mankind. The family members of these healthcare workers from Indore expressed apprehensions about the safety of their near and dear ones but said that the national duty come first.

One such case is that of Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, who had recently undergone surgery for spinal injury but resumed his work, cutting short his rest period as the COVID-19 crisis began. Dr Praveen has not returned to his house for the past 15 days and has been working round the clock to ensure the treatment of patients in the region. "Members of our core committee and I have not gone back to our homes for the past 15 days. We are staying at a hotel and the working hours are not fixed here as the calls can come anytime. A room has been set up as an office at the hotel. Often we receive phone calls in the night and shift them from one hospital to another," Dr Praveen told ANI here.

"I had undergone surgery for a spinal injury on January 31. I could rest for just five days and then had to resume duty, the spot has probably not healed completely yet, and therefore, sometimes I get pain and face difficulty in walking. I speak to my family members over video chat. My father is very old but we cannot risk the life of our family. We are fulfilling our duty and there is immense satisfaction due to this," he added. Meanwhile, family members of Dr Praveen also said that they were proud of him despite the uncertainties.

"I am proud of my father. He had spinal surgery but still, he is working to protect people. We are scared due to the situation but for him, his duty comes first," Pravi Jadia, herself a first-year MBBS student said. Similarly, Anupam Jadia, Dr Praveen's wife said she was proud and concerned at the same time for her husband.

"I am very proud of my husband and concerned too about him. We try several times to speak to him but he happens to be busy most of the time," she said. A similar story unfolded in the house of Dr Amit Malakar, where his wife, Preeti, said that it was their wedding anniversary and they were forced to spend in separation.

"Today, it is our marriage anniversary but serving people is more important than this, given the present-day situation. There is a little bit of fear, because of the situation and we usually get to talk only once a day ever since he moved out from the house on April 3 and has not returned since," Preeti told ANI here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus. Lizzo, Jennifer...

Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry

Travis Deti has been working the phones to try to get government support for the U.S. coal industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Between recent calls, the head of the Wyoming Mining Association tried to unclog a sink at home. But unlike...

'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state -police

Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said. Armed bandits, some of whom wielded AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks, Katsina police said in ...

Escape of Ebola patient in Congo sparks fear of further infection

An Ebola flare-up in eastern Congo may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. The Democrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020