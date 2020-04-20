Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 1,775, deaths by 110 -RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,775 to 141,672, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday, marking the second consecutive day that the number of new infections had fallen.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 4,404, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

