UP doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 dies while undergoing treatment

A doctor who was confirmed of coronavirus died on April 19 late night, said Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg on Monday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, died last night," said Dr Garg.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in UP is 1084, of which 108 have recovered. (ANI)

