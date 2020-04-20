Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:09 IST
South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the country's coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the nation, Ramaphosa said that the lockdown had revealed "a very sad fault line in our society that reveals how grinding poverty, inequality, and unemployment is tearing the fabric of our communities apart".

He cited images of desperate people clamoring for food parcels at distribution centers as the lockdown leaves millions of people who are unemployed, working in the informal sector or in low-paid jobs struggling to support themselves. Ramaphosa did not specify how the government would lift welfare provision, but some economists and labor unions have called for social grant payments to be topped up.

Africa's most industrialized country is one of the world's most unequal, with starkly different living conditions for those at the top and bottom of the income pyramid. It has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, at 3,158, with 54 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Ramaphosa said the government was preparing for a probable surge in infections in the coming weeks and months.

Ramaphosa's cabinet is due to meet on Monday to discuss new measures to cushion the economic and social impact of COVID-19, among them whether to close down ailing South African Airways, a major drain on state resources in recent years. He said in the newsletter that the government would this week announce interventions to shield people from starvation.

"Even when the nationwide lockdown is lifted, its effects will continue to be felt for some time," Ramaphosa said. "Food support is a short-term emergency measure. It will need to be matched by sustainable solutions that help our most vulnerable citizens weather the difficult times that are still to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Army trainee found hanging

Udhagamandalam, Apr 20 PTI A 22-year-old trainee in the Army Training Centre in Wellington near here was found hanging dead from a tree on the centres campus in the early hours of Monday, police said. A few trainees noticed the body of Samp...

BJP playing politics at disturbing moment in history: Congress on Palghar lynching

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the Palghar incident in which three persons were lynched by a violent mob on the suspicion that they were thievesI think the BJP is playing politics at a very very disturbing mom...

K'taka Pollution Control Board to study water quality of all rivers in State

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has started the study of polluted river stetches and lakes in Karnataka, an official said. We have given a direction during the COVID-19 related lockdown to assess the water quality. We have asked...

India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China

Indias new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday, potentially opening a new flashpoint in their uneasy ties.On Saturday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020