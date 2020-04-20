Left Menu
One more cured of COVID-19 in Assam; total recoveries rise to 18

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:35 IST
One more person was cured of COVID-19 and discharged from a hospital in Assam on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 18, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "One #COVID19 patient - Hazrat Ali has been discharged today from Sonapur Civil Hospital, after his two successive tests confirmed as negative," Sarma tweeted.

With this, the total number of cured persons has gone up to 18 and all have been requested to strictly follow the home quarantine guidelines, he said. A total of 4,865 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, of which results for 34 have returned positive. Of the COVID-19 patients in the state, one has died, the health department said on Sunday night.

However, as per the Union health ministry, 35 coronavirus cases have been reported in Assam so far. Of the cured patients, six were released from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here, four from the Golaghat Civil Hospital, three each from Goalpara and Sonapur civil hospitals and one each from the Gauhati and Silchar medical college and hospitals.

At present, 15 COVID-19 patients from Assam and a patient from Nagaland are being treated in medical establishments in the state. Meanwhile, the first batch of doctors and nurses quarantined at a hotel in the city after treating COVID-19 patients completed their isolation period and were discharged, the minister said.

"We are glad that 6 out of 43 doctors/nurses who were quarantined at Taj Vivanta Hotel after having treated #COVID patients are being discharged today. "Yet another occasion for us to express our gratitude to doctors and nurses for their Herculean contributions. Big bow!," Sarma said in another twitter post.

