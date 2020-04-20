Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is aheadReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:52 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.
The number of Russian confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday with a death toll of 405.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia