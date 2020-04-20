Merkel: Germany must stay vigilant in coronavirus fight

Germany must stay cautious and disciplined in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak to avoid a relapse in the coming weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Germany would only see in two weeks' time whether Monday's partial relaxation of restrictions on public life pushes up the infection rate, Merkel told reporters, adding: "We must remain vigilant and disciplined."

