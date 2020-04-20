Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel: Germany must stay vigilant in coronavirus fight

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:16 IST
Merkel: Germany must stay vigilant in coronavirus fight

Germany must stay cautious and disciplined in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak to avoid a relapse in the coming weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Germany would only see in two weeks' time whether Monday's partial relaxation of restrictions on public life pushes up the infection rate, Merkel told reporters, adding: "We must remain vigilant and disciplined."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

With four more deaths due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, toll goes up to 71: Health officials.

With four more deaths due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, toll goes up to 71 Health officials....

UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, made a rare statement on Monday to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has made few public appearances since he s...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.41 million globally and 165,854 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1000 GMT on Monday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020