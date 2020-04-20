Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's unemployment soars 9% in March, Algarve worst hit

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:57 IST
Portugal's unemployment soars 9% in March, Algarve worst hit

Unemployment in Portugal rose almost 9% in March from the previous month, official data showed, as lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic brought key economic sectors to a halt.

In the southern Algarve region, usually packed with tourists but now deserted due to the outbreak, the number of people registered as unemployed soared 41% in March compared to the same period last year, according to new data released by the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training on Monday. Portugal has reported 20,863 coronavirus cases, with 735 deaths - a much smaller toll than in neighbouring Spain where more than 20,000 have now died of COVID-19.

Around 71% worked in the services sector, including in restaurants and retail stores, which have been largely shut since Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 18, since renewed until May 2. According to the new data, 28,000 people in Portugal registered as unemployed in March, bringing the total of those registered without jobs to around 343,000. Year-on-year, unemployment rose 3% in March, the data showed.

The rate had been falling for several years as Portugal slowly recovered from a severe debt crisis. In 2008, during the economic recession, around 391,000 people were registered as unemployed. The unemployment rate, currently at 6.5%, is expected to more than double to 13.9% this year due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Labour Minister Ana Mendes Godinho said on Monday that most companies have taken the government up on a short-term work subsidy scheme which allows them to suspend jobs or reduce working hours instead of firing workers. "We are trying to ensure that even during a very difficult period in which companies are out of business, jobs are maintained," Godinho said.

One million people have been temporarily laid off under the scheme, she said. Other government measures to bolster the finances of businesses during the outbreak include credit lines for hard-hit industries like tourism, textiles and agriculture.

"Our predictions point to recovery around Easter of next year, and even then, it will be slow," Eliderico Viegas. President of Algarve's AHETA hotel association told RTP television. "Loans that have to be paid back, with interest rates higher than what we faced before the crisis, are just not enough," Viegas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to deliver mobiles to notorious gangster foiled in Punjab's Ferozepur jail

The administration of Ferozepur jail in Punjab on Monday foiled an attempt of delivering five mobile handsets to a notorious gangster, after two people along with a police officer turned up to deliver protective gears, including PPE kits, m...

Uk court's rejection of Mallya appeal significant achievement: CBI

It is a significant achievement in the continuing war against economic fugitives, an elated CBI said on Monday, hours after a British court rejected embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallyas appeal against his extradition to India for allegedly ...

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL128 PB-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD RELAXATION In U-turn, Punjab govt allows industrial activity in non-containment areas Chandigarh In a flip-flop amid the coronavirus outbreak,...

Lockdown ease: Amara Raja Batteries resumes 'limited scale' operations

Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities following relaxation in lockdown norms by the government.&#160; The company had shut down operations at its manufacturing facilities fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020