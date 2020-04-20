Left Menu
Coronavirus: No fresh case in Mizoram since March 25

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:34 IST
Mizoram has not reported any case of novel coronavirus after the state reported its first positive case on March 25, a senior official said on Monday. A 50-year-old pastor, who had travel history to Amsterdam, had tested positive on March 25.

He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College in the state. State health and family welfare board vice chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Dr ZR Thiamsanga said, at least 132 samples were collected and tested for the virus till date.

According to Thiamsanga, 16 samples were tested at the states lone medical college- Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Monday and the results were awaited. Officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday visited the ZMC and interacted with officials over measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ZMC is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state. Meanwhile, samples of 35 inmates of the Mizoram house in Mumbai tested negative for novel coronavirus on Monday, Thiamsanga said.

The samples of another 21 inmates, who had earlier tested negative for the virus, have been collected for secondary test and their results are yet to be declared, the official said. Till date, four persons from the state had tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

On April 13, a 22-year-old woman from Aizawl, was found infected with the virus in Mumbai. The patient had arrived in Mumbai in February and was lodged at Mizoram house.

She was initially undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, state health minister Dr R Lalthangliana had announced that three more people from Mizoram had tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

The three infected patients included two cancer patients and an attendant, he had said. They were fellow inmates of the first patient, who had tested positive on March 25.

Officials of the health department said that a total of 67,936 people have been screened for the virus till date. They said that majority of people quarantined at designated facilities have been discharged and the number of people currently being put under quarantine is 177.

