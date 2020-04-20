Left Menu
Development News Edition

In coronavirus lockdown, Californians take the high road and get cannabis delivered

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:51 IST
In coronavirus lockdown, Californians take the high road and get cannabis delivered

Facing isolation and rising stress because of the novel coronavirus, Californians are buying more cannabis products, especially for home delivery. The state, which legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, has imposed a stay-at-home order to prevent the virus' spread, and many people fear going out because of the infection risk.

As a result, cannabis sales for delivery are booming. "It is a lot of trying to quell the anxieties, stress, stuff like that, helping (them to) sleep at night," said Alex Brown, a 27-year-old delivery driver for The Pottery, a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles.

"People just don't really have too much to do so... from a recreational standpoint, (marijuana) can kind of make the day go by a bit quicker and a bit more interesting," he added. Last month, as the coronavirus lockdowns went into effect, sales of recreational cannabis across key U.S. markets, including California, Colorado, Oregon, and Alaska, were up almost 50% from the same period last year, according to cannabis point of sale and data platform Flowhub.

"Most of it is just to help relieve anxiety and sort of to take the place of a bottle of wine or a beer," said Patty Pappas, a 54-year-old customer in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, who received an order of cannabis tonics and topical cream. "I have three kids home from college so it is stressful... My husband is working from home, so it is a rollercoaster," she added.

Kyle Kazan, chief executive of The Glass House Group, which owns four dispensaries in Southern California, said delivery orders have more than doubled. "More and more people, because they are trying to stay home and social distance as opposed to coming to the store... they've just decided to order from home," he said.

Kazan said although sales of cannabis flower have remained steady, sales of edibles such as gummies, brownies and chocolates are becoming increasingly popular, probably because they are easier to store and tend to last longer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

96 held in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla for violating prohibitory orders

Ninety-six people were arrested in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. 93 people were arrested and 10 vehicles seize...

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020