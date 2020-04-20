Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal announce 12.5% salary cuts for players, coaching staff

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:16 IST
Soccer-Arsenal announce 12.5% salary cuts for players, coaching staff

Arsenal's players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5% salary cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

"Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5% will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days," the club said https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-statement.

