Soccer-Arsenal announce 12.5% salary cuts for players, coaching staff

Soccer-Arsenal announce 12.5% salary cuts for players, coaching staffReuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:16 IST
Arsenal's players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5% salary cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.
"Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5% will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days," the club said https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-statement.
