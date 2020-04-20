U.S. CDC reports ﻿746,625 coronavirus cases, 39,083 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 746,625 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 39,083. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 720,630 and said 37,202 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of April 19. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

