Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques in Ramadan - Tweet

Saudi Arabia extended on Monday the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency of the Two Holy Mosques said on Twitter citing its President General Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

