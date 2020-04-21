Trump hopes for deal in U.S. Congress on small business program, vote possible in Senate Tuesday

Trump hopes for deal in U.S. Congress on small business program, vote possible in Senate TuesdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:23 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped negotiators in Congress would reach a deal to provide more aid for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with a vote possible in the Senate on Tuesday.
"We hope to have an agreement on that very soon. A lot of progress has been made on that," Trump said at a White House briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
