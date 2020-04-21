Trump hopes for deal in U.S. Congress on small business program, vote possible in Senate Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped negotiators in Congress would reach a deal to provide more aid for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with a vote possible in the Senate on Tuesday.

"We hope to have an agreement on that very soon. A lot of progress has been made on that," Trump said at a White House briefing.

