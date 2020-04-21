WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections.

Lockdown measures have proved effective, and people must be ready for a new way of living to allow society to function while the coronavirus is being kept in check, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Until a vaccine is found, the process of adapting to the epidemic will have to become a new normal, Kasai told an online press conference.

