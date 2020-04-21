WHO says concerned about rising confirmed cases in Japan

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was concerned about the increasing number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Japan.

But Japan is not yet in the stage of a large-scale community outbreak, Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, told an online press conference.

