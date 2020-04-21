WHO says concerned about rising confirmed cases in Japan

WHO says concerned about rising confirmed cases in JapanReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 08:42 IST
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was concerned about the increasing number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Japan.
But Japan is not yet in the stage of a large-scale community outbreak, Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, told an online press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- Japan