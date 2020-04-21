Australia eases restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing coronavirus spread

Australia eases restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing coronavirus spreadReuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:14 IST
Australia will relax restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.
Australia had in March banned all non-emergency elective surgeries to free-up hospital beds amid expectations of a surge in coronavirus cases.
But in recent days, Australia has seen growth of less than 1% in new coronavirus cases, allowing Canberra to expand the number of surgeries that are permitted.
