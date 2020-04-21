Australia eases restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing coronavirus spread

Australia will relax restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Australia had in March banned all non-emergency elective surgeries to free-up hospital beds amid expectations of a surge in coronavirus cases.

But in recent days, Australia has seen growth of less than 1% in new coronavirus cases, allowing Canberra to expand the number of surgeries that are permitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.