Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU heads unlikely to make final call on coronavirus economic recovery on Thursday -sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:24 IST
EU heads unlikely to make final call on coronavirus economic recovery on Thursday -sources

European Union leaders meeting via videocall on Thursday are not expected to make any final decisions on exactly how to finance economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, diplomats and officials told Reuters. During a preparatory discussion with EU national envoys on Monday, the bloc's executive estimated the global outbreak could wipe off as much as a tenth of the continent's economic output.

The Executive Commission told the 27 member states' envoys that it wanted to finance a new recovery fund via increased so-called headroom in the bloc's next joint budget, the sources said on Tuesday. The sources participated in the discussion behind closed doors, or were briefed on it.

While the budget covers 2021-27, the Commission would ask for a temporary increase for 2021-22 of guarantees by member states for the EU budget's "own resources" and thus the head room to allow the Brussels-based executive to raise more cash against that. Countries such as Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, part of the fiscally conservative north that has so far firmly held out against any form of debt mutualisation in the EU, told the gathering such a recovery fund must be temporary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's envoy in UAE reminds diaspora of rule of law amidst outrage over 'Islamophobic' slurs

Indias ambassador in the UAE has reminded the diaspora living in the Gulf country of the importance of adhering to the rule of law, saying discrimination is against our moral fabric as some Indians posted Islamophobic comments on social med...

Pakistan removes thousands of names from terrorist watch list: Report

Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-l...

Australia to suffer a "once in a century" economic contraction - cbank governor

Australia will suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to containment measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.Describing the contraction as...

425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in WB, from today number increased to 600: Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in WB, from today number increased to 600 Sudip Bandyopadhyay....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020