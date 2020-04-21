France has stopped all flights outside Schengen zone - minister

France has stopped all flights outside Schengen zone - ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:08 IST
France has stopped all flights outside the Schengen zone, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.
"There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone", Borne told French RTL radio.
