Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: For pregnant health worker, duty comes first

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:01 IST
C'garh: For pregnant health worker, duty comes first

In a Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh, a health worker, who is nine months pregnant, has been working tirelessly to ensure people remain indoors and stay protected from the coronavirus. Santoshi Manikpuri (38), who was given the title of 'champion of change last month by the Kondagaon district administration, is an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

Since she is heavily pregnant, she could have taken leave and decided to rest at home at this stage, but she opted to join her peers in the challenging battle against COVID-19. She is posted at the Health and Wellness Center (HWC) in Kerawahi village of the insurgency-hit Kondagaon district in Bastar division since the last five years.

"There are very few instances in life where you get the opportunity to serve people at a crucial time. I could have taken leave. But, I listened to the call of my soul that I should fulfil my duty as a health worker, Santoshi told PTI over phone. The ANM and two other staff members from HWC not only handle patients in the OPD, but after finishing their work, they go to villages to make people aware about social distancing and personnel hygiene.

"Being a senior ANM, it is my responsibility to be on duty. Officials had asked me to take leave if I need, but I want to work till I can, said Santoshi, whose delivery is due next month. "We are continuously monitoring the situation in our area and have asked people to inform when anyone comes from other states or abroad," she said.

So far, members from 50 families, mostly migrant workers, who returned here from the other coronavirus-affected states, were quarantined at their homes and they have completed their observation period, she said. "We also hold meetings of 'mitanins' (community health workers), who are helping in the awareness drive and inform us about sick people, to keep them informed about the government's guidelines in this regard," she said.

In her endeavour, Santoshi has received support from her husband who is taking care of their four-year-old daughter at home. "My husband also supported me in my decision and allowed me to work, saying he will take care of our daughter," she said.

Asked if she felt she was risking her health as well as of the unborn child, she said, I take care of myself by following all hygiene protocols and precautionary measures." Hailing Santoshi's enthusiasm, Kondagaon Collector Neelkanth Tikam said it is her passion which gives her extra energy to work for the well-being of people. "The ground health workers are playing a crucial role in the battle against coronavirus," Tikam said.

The collector felicitated her with the champion of change citation last month for her exemplary work in executing institutional delivery, vaccination drive and other health related programmes. Other health workers are motivated by the enthusiasm of Santoshi, though officials have told her that she is free to take leave whenever she wants," Tikam added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 25 people of Tamil news channel test positive in Chennai

At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil news television channel tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday, a health department official said. Not less than 25 people have tested positive...of the...90 plus sampl...

I-T dept sends e-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees over outstanding tax dues

The income tax department has sent e-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees, including start-ups, companies and individuals, who have outstanding tax demands as well as tax refunds asking them to provide as update on the payment. Since April 8, the C...

COVID-19 death toll in England 41% higher than early data suggested: ONS

The true extent of the death toll in England and Wales from COVID-19 was 41 higher than the daily figures from the government indicated by April 10, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community.The Office for National ...

FACTBOX-Questions hang over N.Korea succession amid reports on Kim health

North Korea has never publicised who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020