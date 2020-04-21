Philippines reports nine new coronavirus deaths, 140 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 140 additional confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total coronavirus deaths have reached 437 while infections have risen to 6,599. But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654, it added.

