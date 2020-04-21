Singapore PM to update country on coronavirus measures

Singapore's prime minister will address the country at 1700 local time (0900 GMT) to provide an update on the battle against the COVID-19 disease.

"I will be giving an update on where we are now and what we need to do next..." Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Singapore, which is under a partial lockdown, has confirmed a total 9,125 cases of the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

