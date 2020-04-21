Left Menu
Financing conditions improving for large Swedish companies - Riksbank survey

21-04-2020
Financing for large, Swedish export companies has improved in recent weeks but activity on the commercial paper and bond markets remains much lower than before the crisis, a survey by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

"Companies have turned to the bank sector in order to be able to raise new loans to strengthen their liquidity," the central bank said in a statement.

The Riksbank, which has launched an emergency liquidity package of loans and asset purchases, also said that companies were worried that recovery could be delayed as infrastructure, contacts and suppliers were being lost in the current crisis.

