Left Menu
Development News Edition

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:28 IST
115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the President's Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. "It may be clarified that till date no employee of the President's secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 and the secretariat along with the local administration is taking all the preventive measures required under the government guidelines," it said.

A COVID-19 positive patient from central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President's secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate, died on April 13, 2020 with co-morbidities at the B L Kapoor Hospital in New Delhi, the statement said. After contact tracing of the deceased, it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's secretariat had been in contact with the deceased, it said.

The employee along with the family are residents of Pocket 1, schedule A area of the President's Estate. As required under the guidelines, all the seven members of this family were moved to the quarantine facility at Mandir Marg on April 16, the statement said. "Subsequently, one of the family members who was in contact with the deceased tested positive. All other family members including the employee of the President's secretariat have tested negative," it said. Following the instructions and guidelines of the authority designated under the Disaster Management Act 2005, read with Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, 115 houses in Pocket 1, schedule A area of the President's Estate were identified for movement restriction and residents have been advised to remain indoors, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. "The residents of these houses are being provided doorstep delivery of essential commodities," it added.

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday confirmed that one positive case of coronavirus has been reported from the premises of the President's Estate. "Yes, one case has been reported so far from the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate," he told reporters.

According to officials, the deceased is the mother of a sanitation worker employed in the Estate and of the person who has tested positive. "The mother used to live outside the President's Estate. After she was tested positive, all her relatives were quarantined and their test was done. The test report came negative," an official said.  However, after the death of the sanitation worker's mother, initially around 25 families were under self-isolation. Now 115 families are observing self-isolation as a preventive measure, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.Malaysias health ministry also repor...

Singapore extends partial lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

Singapore will extend a partial lockdown until June 1 to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday. The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools ...

Thailand extends foreigners' visas as coronavirus cases slow

Thailands cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.Foreigners whose visas had expired s...

Congo artisanal cobalt programme expands with industry backing

A programme to monitor and improve artisanal cobalt mines in Democratic Republic of Congo will double the number of mining sites it covers this year through a partnership between RCS Global and the Responsible Minerals Initiative.RCS Global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020