Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lululemon apologises after staffer offends with "bat fried rice" T-shirt

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:14 IST
Lululemon apologises after staffer offends with "bat fried rice" T-shirt
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. exercise apparel brand Lululemon issued statements on Tuesday apologizing for, and distancing itself from, a T-shirt design promoted by one of its art directors that triggered outrage and accusations of racism online.

The hashtag "Lululemon insults China" was viewed 204 million times on China's Weibo platform by Tuesday afternoon, with some commentators demanding a boycott of the brand. The furor started on Sunday, with an Instagram link posted by the Lululemon official, Trevor Fleming, that promoted the sale of a T-shirt on the website of California artist Jess Sluder, under the name "bat fried rice".

The long-sleeved T-shirt, bearing an image of a pair of chopsticks with bat wings on the front and a Chinese takeout box with bat wings on the back, riled critics who said the two were trying to stir anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic. "We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon," the firm said in an Instagram response to a customer on Tuesday, without identifying the individual.

It called the image and the post inappropriate and inexcusable and apologized that one of its employees had been affiliated with promoting the offensive T-shirt. Fleming did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters to seek comment. On his LinkedIn account, he said he worked at Lululemon up to April 2020.

Sluder did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reports of racially charged assaults on Asians have grown since the pandemic first emerged in a market selling wildlife in China late last year, before spreading worldwide to infect 2.4 million people, with more than 169,000 deaths.

Early studies said the virus could have come from bats. Before it was removed on Sunday, the post on Sluder's Instagram account read, "Where did COVID-19 come from? Nothing is certain, but we know a bat was involved."

It added, "Beginning today, my limited edition #quarantees are now available. Link in bio or DM for details…Thank you for your support and sense of humor! #humornothat #batfriedrice". However, in the following days, Instagram users left more than a thousand comments on Luluemon's official account, accusing it of xenophobia.

China blocks Instagram within the country with what is known as its Great Firewall. A separate statement posted on Lululemon's official Weibo account on Tuesday did not apologize, but said the design was not a Lululemon product and the firm opposed "any discriminatory behaviors".

It was not the first time Lululemon has faced criticism of being insensitive. In 2013, Chip Wilson, the founder of the cult yoga clothier, apologized for remarks suggesting that some women's bodies "don't work" in the brand's pants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Multi-pronged strategies help 3 Haryana districts to be COVID-19 free

Three districts neighbouring coronavirus hotspots in Haryana have not reported any positive case due to multi-pronged strategies adopted early by authorities and strict compliance of lockdown norms by people, officials said on Tuesday. Rewa...

Dance at home: Georgian national ballet moves lessons online

Georgias National Ballet, the former Soviet countrys famous folk dance ensemble, started giving lessons online after the groups popular dance schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus.Around 5,000 kids and teenagers, who used to att...

Stranded foreign students in Dakar live in coronavirus limbo

After Senegal ordered universities to shut over the coronavirus outbreak, Ousmane Issaka, a student from Niger, found himself having to sleep on the pavement outside his shuttered dormitory in Dakar, with packed suitcases at his side but no...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 729 to 34,134 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths.Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily update...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020