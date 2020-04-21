Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian restaurants, churches and some schools to reopen from May 15

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:28 IST
Austrian restaurants, churches and some schools to reopen from May 15
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Austria will further loosen its coronavirus lockdown on May 15 by allowing restaurants and cafes to reopen and religious services to resume, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

The Alpine republic acted early in its outbreak to close restaurants, bars, theatres, non-essential shops and other potential gathering places more than a month ago. It has told the public to stay at home and work from there if possible. It has also been among the first to loosen its lockdown, allowing DIY stores, garden centers and shops of less than 400 square meters - roughly twice the area of a singles tennis court - to reopen a week ago. Shopping centers, larger shops, and hairdressers are due to follow from May 1.

"We are going faster here than other countries towards something like new normality," Kurz told a news conference, adding that "gastronomy businesses", a term that often includes bars, will be allowed to reopen from May 15 and stay open until 11 p.m. Religious services can resume from the same day. Shops that have reopened must limit the number of customers they let in and shoppers must cover their mouths and noses with a mask or fabric.

Kurz said that wearing a face mask would be part of the "new normality". Face masks are already compulsory on public transport. As previously announced, secondary schools are due to reopen in early May for students in their final year. Kurz said schools would reopen for pupils in lower years in an unspecified step-by-step process beginning on May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

ATT Incs WarnerMedia said on Tuesday its streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like Love Life, Legendary and new episodes of the popular Looney Tunes Cartoons. The service is expected to reach 75 millio...

Georgia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until May 22

Georgia on Tuesday extended until May 22 a state of emergency it declared to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the governments spokesman Irakli Chikovani said.The former Soviet republic, which has a population of 3.7 million, has so...

"Defer decision on regular functioning of courts from May 1"

Chennai, Apr 21 PTI The Bar council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday requested the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to defer a decision on starting regular functioning of courts during the summer vacation between May 1 to 31 as the...

Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap'

The Punjab government on Tuesday sought from the Centre an interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April in view of alarming resource gap and also demanded permission for sale of liquor to mobilise excise revenue. Pointing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020