Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus forces suspension of Pamplona's San Fermin bull-running festival

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:40 IST
Coronavirus forces suspension of Pamplona's San Fermin bull-running festival
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's San Fermin Fiesta, an eight-day festival in July in which fighting bulls run through the streets of Pamplona each morning, has been suspended for the first time in four decades due to the coronavirus crisis, the city hall said on Tuesday. The famed annual party in the northern Spanish city was last called off when political unrest broke out in 1978, though it also lost one day in 1997 after ETA Basque separatists killed a local politician.

"As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad," acting mayor Ana Elizalde said of the suspension. The festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of participants from Spain and across the globe, first gained international fame from Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises".

As well as the bull-runs and afternoon bullfights, the fiesta features round-the-clock singing, dancing and drinking by revellers dressed in white clothes and red bandanas. There are also many religious events in honour of the saint. Elizalde did not know if San Fermin, which was also suspended in 1937 and 1938 during the Spanish Civil War, could be revived later this year given the unpredictable nature of the outbreak.

"It seems complicated that San Fermin can be held this year, but we will wait to see how events evolve", she said. The city is also likely to take a substantial economic hit from the suspension.

Spain has had one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with more than 204,000 infections and over 21,200 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

JK govt for curbing illegal mining activities during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed officials to take necessary steps to curb the menace of illegal mining during the ongoing lockdown. The directions were passed by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Mano...

Bottling plants operating at full capacity to meet demand:IndianOil

Chennai, Apr21 PTI IndianOil on Tuesday said all the 12 bottling plants were operating at full capacity including on holidays owing to meet the enhanced demand for cylinders driven by the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The oil major said it was op...

Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russias capital Moscow, city officials said on Tuesday. The clinic, 70 kilometres 40 miles south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility i...

Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

ATT Incs WarnerMedia said on Tuesday its streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like Love Life, Legendary and new episodes of the popular Looney Tunes Cartoons. The service is expected to reach 75 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020