Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 6:05 p.m.

FCI transports 8,250 tonnes PDS grains via sea route to Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep during lockdown. 5:56 p.m.

Five accused of Moradabad stone-pelting incident test positive for coronavirus. 5:47 p.m.

PCI issues notice to Maha govt over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines. 5:34 p.m.

UP has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases. 5:31 p.m.

Multi-pronged strategies help 3 Haryana districts to be COVID-19 free. 5:28 p.m.

Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 patients as total number of cases rises to 79 in the state. 4:48 p.m.

Rajasthan records 83 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,659 in the state. 4:40 p.m.

Health Ministry issues guidelines for bringing home human remains of coronavirus patients. 4:01 p.m.

SC orders inclusion of women shelter homes under Covid-19 preventive guidelines. 3:38 p.m.

The Uttarakhand government authorises district magistrates to give concessions to people outside containment zones on humanitarian and practical grounds. 3:35 p.m.

Nearly 50 staff members of AMU medical college quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus. 3:23 p.m. A doctor from the Geriatric department at AIIMS has urged the PM to frame policies to safeguard elderly officials from coronavirus. 2:41 p.m.

COVID-19 patient given plasma therapy at a private hospital shows improvement and is weaned off ventilator, officials say. 2:36 p.m.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has adopted a six-pronged strategy to strengthen health infrastructure and increase supply of essential commodities in order to assist the efforts of the Centre and the state governments to tackle the coronavirus crisis, official says. 2:32 p.m.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges citizens to "persevere" with the strict restrictions and help one another, as the city-state reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 9,125. 2:28 p.m.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal visits shelter homes to take stock of arrangements amid coronavirus lockdown. 2:27 p.m.

SC dismisses plea seeking direction to the Centre, all states and Union territories to provide free of cost treatment for coronavirus infection till COVID-19 pandemic is contained. 1:55 p.m.

Australia pushes for global review into handling of COVID-19. 1:54 p.m.

UK's first Sikh emergency medic dies on COVID-19 frontline. 1:53 p.m.

Lockdown has average daily online media intake soaring to 4 hours from 90 mins. 1:50 p.m.

Voicing concern over several journalists testing positive for coronavirus, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss suggests the government can do away with press conferences on COVID-19. 1:36 p.m.

The Rajasthan government stops using rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results and informed ICMR about the issue. 1:33 p.m.

Odisha rushes response teams, experts as 3 north districts emerge as new COVID-19 hotspots. 1:28 p.m.

An 80-year-old man became the 17th COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, taking the total number of infected in the state to 415, the health department says. 1:14 p.m.

Thane cops sing to keep people home during COVID-19 lockdown. 1:04 p.m.

If you are aged 55-plus, have co-morbid conditions and now experiencing even slightest health discomfort, its time for coronavirus screening in Karnataka as the government is keen on pushing pre-emptive measures to check its spread. 12:31 p.m.

Rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in Haryana is nearly 2 weeks, Health Minister Anil Vij says. 12:06 a.m.

Over 100 families residing at the President's Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 1:56 a.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the number of active cases to 11 in the state.

11:40 a.m. Delhi govt will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

10:46 a.m. Chinese medics may be injected with newly developed COVID19 vaccine by year-end, Health officials say.

10:31 a.m. Rajasthan records 52 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's virus tally to 1,628.

9:51 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 590 in the country as the number of cases climb to 18,601, Health Ministry says.

8:52 a.m. US President Donald Trump says there are 72 active trials underway across the country researching dozens of therapies and treatments for the coronavirus.

8:32 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into US.

6:47 a.m. One of the lessons to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the US should build the supply chains inside the country, President Donald Trump says.

