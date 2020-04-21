Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:01 IST
Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russia's capital Moscow, city officials said on Tuesday. The clinic, 70 kilometres (40 miles) south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility in the Chinese province of Wuhan, officials said, and was built in a month.

"Unlike similar facilities that open in many countries to fight COVID-19, this in-patient facility will work on a permanent basis," Moscow city hall said in a statement. "After the pandemic is over any types of infections will be treated here." Cranes and heavy building equipment still dot the site and construction work is still going on, an AFP journalist who visited the facility on Monday said.

Yet the hospital already employs 500 staff and has admitted its first 20 patients, city hall said. The clinic may expand its capacity by 100 beds and will eventually employ more than 1,000 medical specialists, the statement said.

The complex is equipped with a lab and a dormitory for staff. More than 3,000 workers raced to complete the clinic after construction began in March.

The outbreak has put a huge strain on hospitals in Moscow, which is the epicentre of the epidemic in Russia, and President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that the peak of the infection has not yet passed. Health officials on Tuesday reported 52,763 coronavirus cases and 456 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA continues to push leagues to finish seasons

UEFA on Tuesday gave a strong recommendation to European football federations to attempt to finish the current season once play is able to resume after the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.The sport has been brought to a standstill ...

Trump orders plan to fund US oil companies

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered his administration to come up with a plan to aid US oil companies struggling with a massive supply glut and record low crude pricesWe will never let the great U.S. Oil Gas Industry down, Trump twee...

Dozens killed in eastern DR Congo floods

Forty-six people have died in heavy flooding that struck the town of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Tuesday, giving early figuresThe updated toll is 30 dead, but its still very provisional, deputy may...

Bluetooth phone apps for tracking COVID-19 show modest early results

When Singapore launched the first smartphone app of its kind last month to identify and alert people who had interacted with carriers of the novel coronavirus, the city-state of roughly 5.7 million people had 385 cases of infections.But eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020