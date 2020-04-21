Three fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Bulandshahr, tally now 23

Three more people, including a pharmacist working with a government-run women's hospital, tested positive for the novel coronavirus here, bringing the district's total to 23, an official said on Tuesday. The test reports arrived on Monday night, Bulandshahr Chief Medical Officer (CMO) KN Tiwari said.

The homes of the two patients other than the pharmacist were located near that of a doctor, who died due to coronavirus on April 11 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the CMO said. The staff and patients were evacuated from the hospital and the building was sanitised.

The fresh cases were shifted to an isolation ward at a hospital in Khurja town in the district, the official said. Meanwhile, a couple in the district recovered from the infection and was discharged from hospital, the CMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

