Delhi minister wants 'panjiri' replaced with more nutritious supplements for anganwadi children

Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday asked officials to explore the possibility of replacing "panjiri" and other items given to children registered with anganwadi centres with more nutritional supplements like peanuts and sprouted grams. Gautam gave the directions during a meeting on the issue of providing rations and other nutritional food supplements to women and children who are part of the Integrated Child Development Services Programme during the lockdown.

"There are a number of women and children who are dependent on anganwadis for basic nutrition and primary healthcare needs. In view of the lockdown, anganwadi workers are providing primary healthcare facilities right at the doorsteps of pregnant women and children. "In these difficult times, they need more nutritious supplements also to meet their basic health requirements," he said.

The minister asked the officials of the departments of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development to see if "panjiri" and other items given to anganwadi children can be replaced with more nutritional supplements. Lauding the anganwadi workers, he said, "All our social workers are corona warriors. They are going door to door to create awareness regarding coronavirus. They are also providing food and other supplements to pregnant women and children. In this crucial time, they are our heroes." The minister also assessed the work done by the Social Welfare Department during the lockdown in helping people receive timely pensions.

The Delhi government had earlier announced to double the pensions for senior citizens, widows and differently-abled citizens in view of the lockdown. Over 8 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 5,000 in their accounts. The Delhi government is also aiming to provide sanitary napkins to women in need.

