Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi minister wants 'panjiri' replaced with more nutritious supplements for anganwadi children

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:22 IST
Delhi minister wants 'panjiri' replaced with more nutritious supplements for anganwadi children

Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday asked officials to explore the possibility of replacing "panjiri" and other items given to children registered with anganwadi centres with more nutritional supplements like peanuts and sprouted grams. Gautam gave the directions during a meeting on the issue of providing rations and other nutritional food supplements to women and children who are part of the Integrated Child Development Services Programme during the lockdown.

"There are a number of women and children who are dependent on anganwadis for basic nutrition and primary healthcare needs. In view of the lockdown, anganwadi workers are providing primary healthcare facilities right at the doorsteps of pregnant women and children. "In these difficult times, they need more nutritious supplements also to meet their basic health requirements," he said.

The minister asked the officials of the departments of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development to see if "panjiri" and other items given to anganwadi children can be replaced with more nutritional supplements. Lauding the anganwadi workers, he said, "All our social workers are corona warriors. They are going door to door to create awareness regarding coronavirus. They are also providing food and other supplements to pregnant women and children. In this crucial time, they are our heroes." The minister also assessed the work done by the Social Welfare Department during the lockdown in helping people receive timely pensions.

The Delhi government had earlier announced to double the pensions for senior citizens, widows and differently-abled citizens in view of the lockdown. Over 8 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 5,000 in their accounts. The Delhi government is also aiming to provide sanitary napkins to women in need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Is The Family Man Season 2 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Dash for emergency cash provokes fund industry backlash

As companies pull the emergency cash cord to help them through the coronavirus crisis, shareholders have been split by an easing of the rules to make it easier for them to turn to investors with the deepest pockets. In pursing this path, ca...

Athletics-U.S. Olympics rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field USATF announced on Tuesday.The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June...

Turkey targets return to normal toward end of May, Erdogan says

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the end of Ramadan in late May, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesda...

Uganda detains prominent journalist for 'subversive' activities

Police in Uganda said on Tuesday they had arrested a prominent journalist and news anchor at one of the countrys biggest TV stations for alleged subversive activities.Samson Kasumba was being investigated along with other co-conspirators, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020