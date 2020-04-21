Left Menu
Montenegro shortens curfew in cautious easing of coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:02 IST
Montenegrin health authorities said on Tuesday they would shorten a curfew and allow shops to work longer hours, cautiously easing a nationwide lockdown as the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths remained low. The body tasked with combating infectious diseases in the small Adriatic country said the curfew which has been starting at 7PM on workdays and midday on weekends would now be operational between 11PM and 5AM throughout the week.

"Sports and physical activities are allowed ... with mandatory adherence to physical distance and all other prevention measures," the National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases said in a statement. In March, Montenegro closed its borders, airports and sea ports, shut schools and banned all public gatherings and outdoor activities to curb spread of the virus.

The country has reported 313 infections among a population of 630,000. Five people have died and 90 recovered so far. A day earlier, neighbouring and much larger Serbia also shortened its lockdown and allowed some businesses and construction sites across the country to reopen, following signs of a fall in the rate of infections.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

