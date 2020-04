Ireland to ban all mass gathering until August at the earliest - Irish Times

Ireland's government intends to ban all mass gatherings until August at the earliest, according to a report in the Irish Times. The decision was taken by ministers at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning according to the report.

Current restrictions are due to run until May 5, and stipulate that people can only go out to shop for groceries or for brief physical exercise within a 2 km radius of their homes. Over 70s have been told not to leave their homes.

