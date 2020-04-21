Left Menu
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:21 IST
C'garh: One COVID-19 patient recovers; 10 in stable condition

A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday after recovering from the infection, a health official said. At least 26 people have recovered from the infection in the state, which now only has 10 active coronavirus cases.

"A 33-year-old man from Katghora town in Korba district was discharged after his results came out negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations officer of the AIIMS here told PTI. At present, 10 persons were undergoing treatment in the hospital's isolation ward and were in stable condition, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with 27 confirmed cases reported so far there. "Of the 8,272 samples sent for screening in the state, 36 tested positive, while 7,555 came out negative and reports of 681 persons are awaited," a health official said.

At least 26 people had recovered from the deadly infection in the state, he added. As many as 43,460 people, most of them with history of foreign travel or visit to other affected states, were home quarantined as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said.

