Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat's coronavirus count rises to 2,178; 19 more die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST
Gujarat's coronavirus count rises to 2,178; 19 more die

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat shot up to 2,178 on Tuesday with 239 new cases reported, most of them from Ahmedabad, while the death toll went up to 90 after the addition of 19 fatalities, a health department official said. Also, for the first time in Gujarat, two COVID-19 patients are being treated using plasma therapy.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum 130 new cases, followed by Surat at 78, Vadodara six, Aravalli and Banaskantha five each, Valsad three, Botad and Rajkot two each, and Bharuch, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Dahod, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi one each, the official said. After the fresh infections, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad, the worst-hit city in Gujarat, went up to 1,378, while in Surat it rose to 347.

Eight COVID-19 patients were also discharged on Tuesday after recovering from the disease, taking the number of such cases to 139, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. Three patients were discharged from Ahmedabad, two from Mehsana, and one each from Kutch, Anand and Gir Somnath districts, Ravi said.

Out of the 19 patients who died on Tuesday, 12 suffered from co-morbid conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes, she said. Fifteen of these 19 patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat, and one each in Bhavnagar and Bharuch.

Ahmedabad has so far reported the death of 53 COVID-19 patients followed by Surat at 12. As many as 14 patients, out of 1,949 active cases in the state, are on ventilator, Ravi said.

The state has so far conducted tests for coronavirus on a total of 36,829 people, 3,513 of them in the last 24 hours, she said. Two COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad have been infused with plasma as part of plasma therapy being conducted after permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ravi informed the media.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients. "Plasma has been infused in two patients as part of plasma therapy clinical trial being done in Ahmedabad after approval of the ICMR. A man and a woman, both aged 50, are being treated using the process," Ravi said.

She also informed that the use of rapid testing kits sent to the state has been put on hold until further order on direction of the central government. The senior bureaucrat said the use of rapid testing kits, made available by the ICMR, has been put on hold after some of them were found to be faulty.

"However, these kits are still being used for training purpose across all districts," she said. She said the state government is sourcing ICMR- approved kits from other channels.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 1,378 cases, Vadodara 194, Surat 347, Rajkot 40, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 28, Bharuch 24, Gandhinagar 17, Patan and Banaskantha 15 each, Narmada and Aravalli 12 each, Panchmahal 11, Chhota Udepur, Mehsana and Botad seven each, Kutch six, Dahod four, Gir Somnath, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Mehisagar and Valsad three each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi, Tapi and Navsari one each. The latest Gujarat coronavirus tally: Positive cases 2,178; deaths 90; discharged 139; active 1,949; total tests 36,829.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the police force to maintain law and order in Nagpur city and division till May 3. He also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz and break the fast during Ramzan by staying inside...

Chinese envoy takes veiled swipe at Trump for politicizing coronavirus

Chinas ambassador to the United States took a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump on Tuesday by criticizing politicians bent on making groundless accusations that distract from scientific information on the deadly coronavirus. Spe...

Netherlands extends ban on events, to allow some school openings

The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.At the same...

FACTBOX-NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020