Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, district's tally now 102

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102, officials said. One of the new patients is a resident of Sector 8, while the other lives in Sector 19 of the city, the Health Department here said.

The localities where these cases were detected have been sealed till May 3, restricting movement in or out of the areas. "Total 116 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and two of them have resulted positive for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 102," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"So far 43 of the 102 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 59 active patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the officer said. According to the Health Department, 2,362 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Monday evening.

Three of the patients are admitted in Delhi, while among those in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 27 are in Sharda Hospital, 15 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences, and 14 at the Child PGI, the department said in a statement. While no details were shared regarding the cluster-containment activity on Friday, the statement mentioned that 441 people are in institutional quarantine and another 1,967, who travelled abroad in recent months, were identified.

So far, 32 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed, according to the district administration. Any place where more than one COVID-19 case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.