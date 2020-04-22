Left Menu
Test asymptomatic pregnant women living in containment zones or hotspots: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday issued a strategy for testing pregnant women for coronavirus, if a woman lives in a containment zone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment area or in large migration gatherings/evacuees center from hotspot districts presenting in labour or likely to deliver in the next five days should be tested even if asymptomatic," the ICMR said in its guidelines.

Asymptomatic pregnant women should be tested in the health facilities where they are expected to deliver and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, it added. (ANI)

