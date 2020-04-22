Coronavirus cases in Delhi mount to 2,156; no fresh fatalities: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,156 on Tuesday, with 75 new cases being reported, according to the Delhi government authorities. It was the first time since April 8 that no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the city.

Of the 47 fatalities reported till date, 25 were aged 60 years and above, making over 53 per cent of the total, they said. Twelve of them were in the age group of 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,081. As many as 611 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases is 1,498, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The number of containment zones in the city has increased to 87, with three new ones being added, the authorities said. The West Delhi district has the highest number of such containment zones, they added. House-to-house surveillance and sanitisation of areas under containment is being done regularly in these zones.

Approximately, a population of 3,23,000 people is covered under the various containment zones, the officials said. Sample collection and testing is also under process. A total of 5,560 samples had been collected from the different containment zones till Monday, the Health Department said earlier.

Also, the department shared the age profile of 2,145 of the total cases reported in the city. Of these, 1,393 are aged less than 50 years, 344 are in the age group of 50-59 and the remaining 408 are aged 60 years and above.

According to the department, at least 513 patients are admitted to various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar. It added that 27 patients are in the ICU and five on ventilator support. The total number of samples sent for testing till date stands at 26,627, the Health Department said in a statement.

As many as 33,871 people, who came in contact with affected persons, are under home quarantine till date and 22,797 have completed their 14-day quarantine, it said. The statement said an order has been issued for deputing additional medical staff to COVID Care Centres at Sultanpuri, Narela and Mandoli. Also, the Delhi government has directed government and private COVID-testing labs and COVID hospitals to feed the requisite data of COVID-19 patients and suspected cases on the COVID App.

