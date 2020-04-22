3 doctors, 19 paramedical staffs sent to quarantine in Odisha's Jajpur

Three doctors and 19 paramedical staff members were on Tuesday sent to quarantine in a district hospital here after a patient, who came in contact with them, tested positive for coronavirus on April 20, District Magistrate Ranjan Kumar Das said. A total of seven people have tested positive in the district on Tuesday, out of which one had attended an event in Delhi and have recovered after treatment at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

