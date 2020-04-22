Left Menu
3 doctors, 19 paramedical staffs sent to quarantine in Odisha's Jajpur

Updated: 22-04-2020 01:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three doctors and 19 paramedical staff members were on Tuesday sent to quarantine in a district hospital here after a patient, who came in contact with them, tested positive for coronavirus on April 20, District Magistrate Ranjan Kumar Das said. A total of seven people have tested positive in the district on Tuesday, out of which one had attended an event in Delhi and have recovered after treatment at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

"Three doctors and 19 paramedical staff members have been sent to quarantine in a district hospital in Jajpur and their family members are advised to remain in home quarantine after a patient who came in contact with them tested positive on April 20," Das said. "Total seven positive cases have been found in Jajpur district till Tuesday, out of which one had visited an event in Delhi and has been cured after treatment from Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack," he added. (ANI)

