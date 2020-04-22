Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Health envoy warns of unrest in poor nations without action to combat virus

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:00 IST
World Health envoy warns of unrest in poor nations without action to combat virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization's COVID-19 special envoy warned on Tuesday that people in poor nations would lose faith in authorities without effective action to combat the coronavirus that has claimed more than 170,000 lives.

Special envoy David Nabarro said if poor nations fail to combat the coronavirus pandemic because they cannot access enough resources, the world could see "ungovernability in many nations". "(If) people lose faith in the capacity of their leaders to lead ... this will lead to ungovernability in many nations throughout our world," said Nabarro, who also served as the United Nations special envoy on Ebola.

He said as the virus moved into poorer nations in regions such as Africa, many countries were struggling to find funding, protective equipment, and tests to combat the pandemic. That could lead to many unnecessary deaths, he said.

"Health workers in poor countries can't be protected. Rich countries have commandeered the majority of the protective equipment," the former U.N. envoy on climate change and sustainable development said during a webinar. He called for more global cooperation and aid to weaker countries to help them combat a health crisis "nothing like anything else we've ever seen in my professional life".

The alternative, he said, is that "the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and global solidarity falls apart". Globally the pandemic is already creating threats for older people and those losing jobs, as well as spurring "a massive hunger crisis" with food supply chains disrupted, he said.

Paul Polman, the former CEO of Unilever and now head of sustainability foundation Imagine, said some poorer nations need to mount a response to the virus even as their income dries up and vital remittances from jobs abroad to families decline. He pointed to 75 countries around the world that have put in place export barriers on personal protective equipment for medical staff, with some simultaneously easing import restrictions to try to bring in more of it.

"That is close to asocial behavior," he said, calling for more aid and "global solidarity". "There is no global mechanism that is dealing with this."

Thomas Hale, a global public policy professor and political scientist at the University of Oxford, said the pandemic had shown how ill-prepared countries are to work together on global threats - a concern as the impact of climate change worsens. "What scares me most about COVID-19 is not the disease itself but how it's shown the fragility of some of our global and national governance systems," Hale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small business

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly 500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and to aid hospitals dealing with large numbers of seriously ill pati...

Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the countrys worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said on Tuesday. The RCMP had sai...

Netflix adds 15.8 mln customers as global audiences shelter at home

Netflix Inc on Tuesday reported a surge in new sign-ups as audiences stayed in their homes to help fight the novel coronavirus and binged on series such as Tiger King, but the company predicted a weaker second half of the year if quarantine...

Tennis-Tennis world joins forces to offer COVID-19 player relief program

The ATP and WTA, along with the International Tennis Federation and organizers of the four Grand Slams, said on Tuesday they are creating a coronavirus relief fund to help players affected by the sports current shutdown. The specifics about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020