Trump says immigration measure will be in effect for 60 days, will be evaluated afterward

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States and the measure will be in effect for 60 days and then be re-evaluated.

The Republican president said his administration will be examining additional immigration-related measures "to protect American workers."

"As we move forward we will become more and more protective of them," Trump said at the daily coronavirus news briefing. "This pause on new immigration will also help to conserve vital medical resources for American citizens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.