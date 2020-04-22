Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medtronic sees hit to revenue as hospitals delay elective procedures

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 05:36 IST
Medtronic sees hit to revenue as hospitals delay elective procedures

Medtronic Plc said on Tuesday its revenues across the world had plunged in recent weeks, as hospitals put off elective procedures that use its medical devices in order to save capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Weekly revenue from the United States declined about 60%, excluding bulk purchases, over the last few weeks, as hospitals focused their efforts on treating surging numbers of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, the world's largest standalone medical device maker said.

Weekly revenue from China, where the pandemic started, has declined 20% to 40% since March 9, adding to the dent it expects to its overall fourth-quarter sales. More than 2.5 million people globally have been reported to be infected by the virus and over 170,000 have died.

The company said it was running many of its factories at or near full capacity to have adequate stocks to support an anticipated rebound in procedures and was still on pace to ramp up production of much-needed ventilators by nearly five-fold to more than 1,000 per week by June-end. Medtronic said it was in a strong position in terms of liquidity, with about $11 billion in cash and investments as of the most recent quarter, and an undrawn $3.5 billion credit facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as oil rout leaves investors on edge

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the weeks rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. The greenback sat just below a two-week p...

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...

NFL-Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday.Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020