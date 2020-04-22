Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lululemon apologises after staffer offends with "bat fried rice" T-shirt

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 07:55 IST
Lululemon apologises after staffer offends with "bat fried rice" T-shirt

Canadian exercise apparel brand Lululemon issued statements on Tuesday apologising for, and distancing itself from, a T-shirt design promoted by one of its art directors that triggered outrage and accusations of racism online. The hashtag "Lululemon insults China" was viewed 204 million times on China's Weibo platform by Tuesday afternoon, with some commentators demanding a boycott of the brand.

The furore started on Sunday, with an Instagram link posted by the Lululemon official, Trevor Fleming, that promoted the sale of a T-shirt on the website of California artist Jess Sluder, under the name "bat fried rice". The long-sleeved T-shirt, displaying a pair of chopsticks with bat wings on the front and a Chinese takeout box with bat wings on the back, riled critics who said the two were trying to stir anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon," the firm said in an Instagram response to a customer on Tuesday, without identifying the individual. It called the image and the post inappropriate and inexcusable, and apologised that one of its employees had been affiliated with promoting the offensive T-shirt.

In a statement to Reuters, Fleming said, "It is something I deeply regret, and my eyes have been opened to the profound ripple effect that this mistake has had." On his LinkedIn account, Fleming said he worked at Lululemon up to April 2020.

Sluder did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reports of racially charged assaults on Asians have grown since the pandemic first emerged in a market selling wildlife in China late last year, before spreading worldwide to infect 2.4 million people, with more than 169,000 deaths.

Early studies said the virus could have come from bats. Before it was removed on Sunday, the post on Sluder's Instagram account read, "Where did COVID-19 come from? Nothing is certain, but we know a bat was involved."

It added, "Beginning today, my limited edition #quarantees are now available. Link in bio or DM for details…Thank you for your support and sense of humor! #humornothat #batfriedrice". However, in the following days, Instagram users left more than a thousand comments on Luluemon's official account, accusing it of xenophobia.

China blocks Instagram within the country with what is known as its Great Firewall. Lululemon did not apologise in a separate statement on its official Weibo account on Tuesday, but said the design was not a product and the firm opposed "any discriminatory behaviours".

It was not the first time Lululemon has faced criticism of being insensitive. In 2013, Chip Wilson, the founder of the cult yoga clothier, apologised for remarks suggesting that some women's bodies "don't work" in the brand's pants. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Global CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus -survey

Global business leaders are preparing for a drawn-out U-shaped recession due to the impact of coronavirus and many fear their companies wont survive the pandemic, a survey of thousands of chief executives showed on Wednesday. The pandemic s...

Australian minister rejects Chinese criticism that it's parroting US

A senior Australian minister on Wednesday rejected Chinese criticisms that Australia is parroting the United States in calls for transparency on the origins of the coronavirus. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described Chinese Foreign Ministry cr...

West Bengal assures cooperation to central teams visiting state; writes letter to MHA

The West Bengal government has assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the stateIn a letter to ...

China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator

Chinas aviation regulator said on Wednesday daily transported air passenger numbers rose 7.9 this month as of April 21 from March, but was only at 29 of the level seen a year ago.Chinas daily flight numbers were up 1 in April from last mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020