Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 persons, including a three-year-old child, from Moradabad test COVID-19 positive

As many as 21 persons from Moradabad, including 2 women and a three-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:07 IST
21 persons, including a three-year-old child, from Moradabad test COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 21 persons from Moradabad, including 2 women and a three-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night. The tests were conducted at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after the swab samples of the patients were referred by CMO, Moradabad.

A total of 1,294 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 140 have been cured and discharged, while 20 persons have succumbed to coronavirus. A total of 19,984 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 640 deaths. 3,870 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Venom 2' gets official title, new release date

The sequel to Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, has been titled Venom Let There Be Carnage. Hardy will be back as journalist Eddie Brock, who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom.Actor-director Andy Serkis is aboard the much-awaited project a...

2 Tablighi Jamaat members test negative for COVID-19 in Punjab

Two Tablighi Jamaat members have tested negative for COVID-19 after being admitted at a hospital here, the state Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said on Wednesday. 2 Tablighi Jamaat members who were admitted on April 3, found to be negati...

Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following ...

Cricket Australia finding temporary jobs for laid off staff at supermarket

Cricket Australia has approached supermarket giant and one of its sponsors Woolworths to help with temporary jobs for its staff laid off until the end of June due to a financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020